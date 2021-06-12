building fire

Fire damages auto repair shop Saturday morning in Hainesport, New Jersey

HAINESPORT, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Firefighters battled a building fire early Saturday morning in Hainesport, Burlington County.

Emergency crews were called to an auto repair shop on the 1400 block of Route 38 around 5 a.m. Saturday.

Firefighters arrived to smoke pouring from a second floor of the building and called for a second alarm.

Route 38 was impacted during the height of the fire as both directions of the roadway were shut down.

The roadway is back open.

No word what sparked the blaze.
