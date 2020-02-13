People jump from window to escape 2-alarm fire in Darby Borough, witnesses say

DARBY BOROUGH, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Firefighters worked to extinguish a two-alarm fire in a rowhome in Darby Borough Thursday morning.

The fire broke out around 5 a.m. on the 100 block of Main Street.


Flames burned through the second floor.

Witnesses said that two people jumped from windows to escape the flames.

Darby Fire Company No. 1 Captain Jimmy Watts said three adults were able to escape before firefighters arrived.

Watts said the house in the middle of the row is split into two apartments, with one occupying the first floor and the other occupying the second floor.

Apartments that are next door to the fire might have sustained smoke damage, but Watts said that still needs to be determined.

At least 15 fire departments responded to help extinguish the blaze.

The Red Cross is assisting families affected by the fire.

The Fire Marshal is on the scene, beginning an investigation into the cause of the fire.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
darby boroughfirehouse fire
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
LIVE | NJ to allow outdoor graduations, pro sports
Families hit the shore, support businesses on Memorial Day
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Show More
Connecticut murder suspect's family pleads for his surrender
US biotech begins human COVID-19 vaccine trials in Australia
Reopen NJ protest held at Jersey shore
Nike, Ben & Jerry's release sneaker: The Chunky Dunky
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
More TOP STORIES News