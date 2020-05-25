Fire truck adorned with flag tips over in Plumstead Township, Bucks County

PLUMSTEAD TWP., Pennsylvania -- A fire truck was damaged in a Memorial Day accident in Plumstead Township, Bucks County.

The truck tipped over shortly before 11:30 a.m. Monday in the area 4040 Ferry Road.

The view from Chopper 6 showed the truck on its side in a parking lot.

The extended ladder was on the ground, stretched across the roadway. A large American flag was attached to the ladder.

There was no immediate word on any injuries or how this accident happened.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
plumstead townshipmemorial day
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
AccuWeather: Nice Memorial Day, Even Warmer Tuesday
Families hit the shore, support businesses on Memorial Day
Some local Memorial Day ceremonies move online amid pandemic
Family devastated following deadly hit-and-run in Juniata
Woman pulled from SUV, shot during carjacking: Police
Key employees in NJ could be laid off without more federal funds
Show More
White House bans travel to US from Brazil to limit COVID-19
Can hand sanitizer explode in a hot car? Expert weighs in
Caught on camera: Dog jumps out second-floor window
3 injured, hundreds displaced after apartment complex fire
Dr. Fauci surprises Swarthmore students during virtual graduation
More TOP STORIES News