Fire truck adorned with flag tips over in Plumstead Township, Bucks County

PLUMSTEAD TWP., Pennsylvania -- A fire truck was damaged in a Memorial Day accident in Plumstead Township, Bucks County.
The truck tipped over shortly before 11:30 a.m. Monday in the area 4040 Ferry Road.
The view from Chopper 6 showed the truck on its side in a parking lot.
The extended ladder was on the ground, stretched across the roadway. A large American flag was attached to the ladder.
There was no immediate word on any injuries or how this accident happened.
