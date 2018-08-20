Firefighter injured battling Mount Ephraim house fire

Firefighter injured battling Mount Ephraim fire. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on August 20, 2018.

MOUNT EPHRAIM, N.J. (WPVI) --
A firefighter was injured battling a house fire in Mount Ephraim, Camden County early Monday morning.

The first started around 5:30 a.m. on the 200 block of Center Avenue.

Officials say the firefighter became trapped inside the home for a brief time before being rescued.

He was being evaluated at the scene and appeared to be OK.

Chopper 6: Fire in Mount Ephraim, N.J. on August 20, 2018.



Chopper 6 over the scene showed flames shooting out from inside the house.

The fire went to a second alarm but was placed under control around 6:10 a.m.

