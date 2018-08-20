Firefighter injured battling Mount Ephraim house fire

MOUNT EPHRAIM, N.J. (WPVI) --A firefighter was injured battling a house fire in Mount Ephraim, Camden County early Monday morning.
The first started around 5:30 a.m. on the 200 block of Center Avenue.
Officials say the firefighter became trapped inside the home for a brief time before being rescued.
He was being evaluated at the scene and appeared to be OK.
Chopper 6 over the scene showed flames shooting out from inside the house.
The fire went to a second alarm but was placed under control around 6:10 a.m.
