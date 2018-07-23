Firefighter, resident injured in Christiana fire

Firefighter, resident injured in Del. fire. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on July 23, 2018. (WPVI)

CHRISTIANA, Del. (WPVI) --
A firefighter and a resident were injured in a fire in Christiana, Delaware.

It happened around 1 a.m. Monday at the Elms Apartments on the 900 block of Coventry Lane.

The fire caused extensive damage to a third floor unit in one of the buildings at the complex.

The Action Cam was on the scene when firefighters were tending to the injured resident who was taken to the hospital for treatment. Authorities say his injuries don't appear to be life threatening.



The injured firefighter suffered burns to his hands. He was hospitalized in stable condition.

Firefighters were able to save a cat from the burning building.



There is no word on the cause of the fire.

