Firefighters battle 2-alarm fire near I-676 in Camden

CAMDEN, N.J. (WPVI) -- Firefighters battle 2-alarm fire near I-676 in Camden

Firefighters are battling a 2-alarm fire at an abandoned house in Camden, New Jersey Friday morning.

The structure along the 800 block of Lime Street caught fire just before 9 a.m.

According to officials, no injuries have been reported.

The scene of the fire is close to I-676, and traffic has slowed in the area as the blaze is catching the eye of drivers.
