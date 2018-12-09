Firefighters battle fire at hotel in Egg Harbor Township

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, N.J. (WPVI) --
Firefighters in Atlantic County quickly put out a two-alarm fire inside a hotel.

The Action Cam was on the scene at the Howard Johnson Hotel in Egg Harbor Township.

Firefighters were called just before 7 p.m. to the hotel on the 6800 block of the East Black Horse Pike.

Most of the damage was contained to one room.

There was minor damage to adjacent rooms.

There were no injuries reported.

The cause of the fire is now under investigation.

