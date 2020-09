TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Firefighters are battling a raging three-alarm house fire in Trenton, New Jersey on Tuesday night.The call came in around 8:30 p.m. for a fire on the 700 block of Southard Street.Chopper 6 was over the scene as flames were shooting through the roof of the two and a half story home.There is no immediate word on injuries at this time.