First responders help 3 adults, 5 kids escape NJ house fire

WOODBURY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- First responders in Gloucester County acted quickly to help people escape a house fire.
It happened just after midnight Friday on the 600 block of North Broad Street in Woodbury, across the street from an EMS station.
Officials said the fire started in a back bedroom.
Three adults and five children were able to make it out safely.
However, they are now looking for a place to live.
