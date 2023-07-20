Bucks County community voices concerns after flash flooding damages area

The Lower Makefield Township Board of Supervisors held a moment of silence Wednesday for the victims of the deadly floods in Bucks County.

LOWER MAKEFIELD TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The Lower Makefield Township Board of Supervisors held a moment of silence Wednesday for the victims of the deadly floods in Bucks County.

At the beginning of the regularly scheduled meeting Wednesday night, numerous concerns following Saturday's flash flooding were brought up.

About 60 residents of the Maplevale neighborhood said flooding has plagued their community and they feel the township has neglected the issue.

Each resident who took to the microphone listed the severe damage their neighborhood has seen because of the storm including sinkholes, uninhabitable homes, and destroyed vehicles.

Resident Alex Richel organized a Gofundme for the neighborhood and said they want township officials to declare a state of emergency, execute a plan to mitigate flooding concerns, and help with aid.

"(This is) not to take away from the deaths that occurred or the people missing, but we need to make a little noise, we need help and these people are really special to me," said Richel.

Dr. Fredric K Weiss, the Chair of the Board of Supervisors, gave Action News the following statement on the issue:

"A Township 'Declaration of Emergency' was signed on July 16, allowing us to begin assessing and helping those neighbors affected by this 'Thousand Year' storm.



"We are working with county and state officials to understand why this happened, and if we can mitigate future storms of this magnitude.



"The Township recently completed 'Phase 1' of a stormwater management project in the Maplevale neighborhood. This project took about 6 months to complete. It was paid for with ARP funds. The project was meant to mitigate '100 year' events.



"Our hearts go out to those families who lost loved ones in Upper Makefield, and those families here in LMT whose lives have been impacted by the storm."

A prayer vigil will be held this Sunday at 7 p.m. at the Garden of Reflection to come together and support those who are in need.