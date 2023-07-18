Search for children lost in Bucks County flash flood continues into a fourth day

The missing children were identified as 2-year-old Matilda "Mattie" Sheils and 9-month-old Conrad Sheils.

Some 100 officials, as well as drones and cadaver dogs, combed the area near the creek that drains into the Delaware River.

UPPER MAKEFIELD TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The search for a missing 2-year-old girl and her 9-month-old brother who were swept away from their car during flash flooding over the weekend carried into a fourth day, with officials acknowledging people seeking to volunteer to help but saying they won't be needed.

Upper Makefield Township police in a social media post Tuesday thanked the countless volunteers who've come forward to help but said their assistance isn't necessary.

A news conference has been set for Tuesday afternoon.

Missing are Matilda Sheils, 2, and her 9-month-old brother Conrad Sheils, members of a Charleston, South Carolina, family who were visiting relatives and friends when they got hit by a "wall of water" Saturday, according to Upper Makefield Fire Chief Tim Brewer.

Photos of the children were provided by the Upper Makefield Twp. Police Department by permission of the family.

The children's father, Jim Sheils, grabbed their 4-year-old son, while the children's mother, Katie Seley, and a grandmother grabbed the other children, Brewer said.

Sheils and his son made it to safety, but Seley and the grandmother were swept away.

The grandmother survived, but Seley was among the five people who drowned, according to the Bucks County Coroner's office.

The others who died were Enzo Depiero, 78, and Linda Depiero, 74, of Newtown; Yuko Love, 64, of Newtown; and Susan Barnhart, 53, of Titusville, New Jersey.

A community vigil for those affected is set for Thursday evening.

The uncle of the missing children, Scott Ellis, spoke at a news conference on Monday afternoon, thanking the first responders for their ongoing efforts.

"Their compassion, kindness and bravery have given us strength in this unspeakably difficult time - and their commitment to bringing Conrad and Mattie home," Ellis said.

The four other people who died in the flood were identified as:

Officials emphasized on Monday that none of the victims drove into the water, but instead the "water came to them."

Residents in Susan Barnhart's close-knit neighborhood said she cared for her mother and now they plan to help her family.

"Accolades could go on and on, she was always there if you needed her, one of the nicest people you could ever want... nice sense of humor, hard worker," said Walter Zalis of Titusville.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.