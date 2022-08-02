New legislation could bring cash refunds for canceled flights

So far this year, more than 88,000 flights have been canceled by major US airlines

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Air travel has been a nightmare for many people, and not just during the summer.

So far this year, more than 88,000 flights have been canceled by major US airlines. And in many cases, despite a federal rule that requires it, customers aren't getting their money back.

Now, new legislation aims to change that.

It's called the Cash Refunds for Flight Cancellations Act.

The legislation would require airlines to offer refunds within 30 days of a canceled flight.

Airlines could also continue to offer vouchers or credits in addition to the refunds but those vouchers would have to be "redeemable indefinitely" instead of expiring after a year or two.