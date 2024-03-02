The theme of this year's event is "United by Flowers."

Here's what to expect at the 2024 Philadelphia Flower Show

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- If you love flowers and unique floral arrangements, the Pennsylvania Convention Center is the place to be this weekend.

The 2024 Philadelphia Flower Show officially kicks off Saturday.

The Pennsylvania Horticultural Society says it wants the experience to start as soon as folks step foot in the showroom. So it designed the largest water feature in show history.

Action News got a preview Friday morning for the nation's largest and longest-running horticultural event.

It has three ponds with floral sculptures floating in them, dreamy clouds made up of baby's-breath -- a sight officials say they want people to be in awe of.

"I walked into this room and you begin to feel what you see," said Mayor Cherelle Parker, who was among the hundreds of guests Friday night welcoming flower show attendees from all over the world.

This marks the 195th anniversary of the Philadelphia Flower Show.

Pennsylvania Horticultural Society President Matt Rader says this year's theme will celebrate the shared community love and appreciation for gardening.

"Something about the flower show that a lot of people don't know is that it's created by thousands and thousands of people. So, it's not a production company that drops it in, it's volunteers, it's experts, it's professionals," he said.

Rader says attendees will be dazzled by horticultural beauty, including the world's largest indoor plant competition and world-class floral and garden designs.

And don't forget to tune in at 7 p.m. Saturday for the 6abc Philadelphia Flower Show Special hosted by Cecily Tynan, Adam Joseph, Karen Rogers and Sharrie Williams.