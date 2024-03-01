2024 6abc Philadelphia Flower Show Special Preview

The 2024 Philadelphia Flower Show begins Saturday and runs through March 10.

The 2024 Philadelphia Flower Show begins Saturday and runs through March 10.

The 2024 Philadelphia Flower Show begins Saturday and runs through March 10.

The 2024 Philadelphia Flower Show begins Saturday and runs through March 10.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Cecily Tynan, Adam Joseph, Karen Rogers and Sharrie Williams host this year's 6abc Philadelphia Flower Show Special, Saturday, March 2 at 7 p.m.

Tune in for an exclusive look inside this year's show, a preview of all of the exhibits, a rundown of all of the fun things to do all week, and profiles of some of the amazing people who plant the seeds and help grow this beloved annual Philadelphia tradition.

Stick with 6abc.com all week for full coverage of the show.

SHOW INFO

Entrance Theme

The experience starts at the entrance garden. This year, it's designed to be a destination when you walk through the doors.

Floral Exhibits

Walk into the show and you'll be immersed in a world of florals, with each designer showcasing their take on the theme, United by Flowers. We check out some of the designers at this year's show.

Landscape Exhibits

We check out the competitors in the landscape division.

Education Exhibits

The education section of the show is a super special place featuring exhibits done by local schools.

Things to do

Visitors want to learn and be engaged at the Flower Show. So here are a dozen things you can do when you're at this year's show.

Bloom City

Think of Bloom City as 'a show within a show', where you'll find The Grand Hall abuzz with activities and handicrafts.

Competitive Classes

The Horticourt is part of a really special part of the show, known as the competitive classes. This year, PHS is working hard to help people understand how it works and maybe even participate.

Plant People Place

People want tips on how to make their own garden grow. So there's a brand new hub for that called Plant People Place.

Best in Show

We check out the winners of this year's competitions.

PHS Flower Show home page | Buy Tickets to the the show | Downloadable show map