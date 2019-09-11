Former Abington high school teacher sentenced for inappropriate relationship with student

ABINGTON TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A former Abington Senior High School teacher will spend time behind bars for having an inappropriate relationship with a student.
A Montgomery County judge sentenced Thomas Kummer Tuesday to 11.5 to 23 months in jail.
The 56-year-old pleaded guilty to two counts of institutional sexual assault and corruption of a minor.
Prosecutors say Kummer developed a relationship with the student while chaperoning a trip to Italy in 2018.
