Former Abington high school teacher sentenced for inappropriate relationship with student

ABINGTON TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A former Abington Senior High School teacher will spend time behind bars for having an inappropriate relationship with a student.

A Montgomery County judge sentenced Thomas Kummer Tuesday to 11.5 to 23 months in jail.

The 56-year-old pleaded guilty to two counts of institutional sexual assault and corruption of a minor.

Prosecutors say Kummer developed a relationship with the student while chaperoning a trip to Italy in 2018.
