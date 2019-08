Former Main Line high school teacher pleads guilty to sexual contact with student

A Main Line high school music teacher has pleaded guilty to having sexual contact with a student.Police charged 30-year-old Jeremiah Triplett, of Dresher , with institutional sexual assault.Radnor Police said they received information in March regarding possible sexual contact between a male teacher at Archbishop Carroll High School and a juvenile female student. Detectives said Triplett kissed the female victim and grabbed her backside.Sentencing is scheduled for November 18.