Former Main Line high school teacher pleads guilty to sexual contact with student

A Main Line high school music teacher has pleaded guilty to having sexual contact with a student.
Police charged 30-year-old Jeremiah Triplett, of Dresher, with institutional sexual assault.
Radnor Police said they received information in March regarding possible sexual contact between a male teacher at Archbishop Carroll High School and a juvenile female student.
Detectives said Triplett kissed the female victim and grabbed her backside.
Sentencing is scheduled for November 18.
