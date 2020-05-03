Health & Fitness

Philadelphia launches new 'food finder' website amid coronavirus pandemic

Action News coverage of the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The City of Philadelphia has launched a new 'food finder' feature on its website.

The site provides a user-friendly application where residents can search easily for food and meal sites.

The site combines the City's COVID-19 food access response and resources for households, students, and seniors.

Users can search in five different languages for sites by type and location.

An interactive map is also available.

COVID-19 CASES IN PHILADELPHIA

The Philadelphia Department of Public Health announced 327 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 novel coronavirus in Philadelphia on Sunday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 15,854.

Twenty-two additional COVID-19 fatalities were also confirmed; that brings the number of residents who have succumbed to the virus in Philadelphia to 727.

Of the 727 total deaths, 384 (53%) were long-term care facility residents.

EMPLOYEE RIGHTS

The Philadelphia Department of Public Health and Mayor's Office of Labor released a new infographic intended to showcase the rights of employees working during the COVID-19 pandemic under Philadelphia and Pennsylvania law.

Employees must have the ability to social distance and wash their hands, be provided masks, be notified if someone in their workspace is sick, and be notified that they may be eligible for sick leave, among other rights.

The infographic can be found and downloaded from the City's COVID-19 website.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessphiladelphiacoronavirus deathscoronavirusfood bank
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Runners recreate postponed Broad Street Run
Why Pa. barbers, nail salons won't reopen under yellow phase
Patrol vehicle strikes 2 girls on NJ beach; charge filed
Americans without bank accounts must wait for stimulus checks
PA Court: Special wine, liquor orders can be sent directly
Dr. Birx calls protests 'devastatingly worrisome'
N.J. joining six states to buy vital coronavirus gear in bulk
Show More
Intel report: China hid dangers of COVID-19, hoarded supplies
Pompeo: China must be held accountable for COVID-19
Man struck, killed by driver on Bristol Pike
AccuWeather: Breezy And Very Warm
Virus restrictions to be eased in 24 Pennsylvania counties
More TOP STORIES News