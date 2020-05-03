Philadelphia launches new 'food finder' website amid coronavirus pandemic

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The City of Philadelphia has launched a new 'food finder' feature on its website.
The site provides a user-friendly application where residents can search easily for food and meal sites.
The site combines the City's COVID-19 food access response and resources for households, students, and seniors.
Users can search in five different languages for sites by type and location.
An interactive map is also available.
COVID-19 CASES IN PHILADELPHIA
The Philadelphia Department of Public Health announced 327 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 novel coronavirus in Philadelphia on Sunday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 15,854.
Twenty-two additional COVID-19 fatalities were also confirmed; that brings the number of residents who have succumbed to the virus in Philadelphia to 727.
Of the 727 total deaths, 384 (53%) were long-term care facility residents.
EMPLOYEE RIGHTS
The Philadelphia Department of Public Health and Mayor's Office of Labor released a new infographic intended to showcase the rights of employees working during the COVID-19 pandemic under Philadelphia and Pennsylvania law.
Employees must have the ability to social distance and wash their hands, be provided masks, be notified if someone in their workspace is sick, and be notified that they may be eligible for sick leave, among other rights.
The infographic can be found and downloaded from the City's COVID-19 website.
