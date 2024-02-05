Hummus sold at Wegmans stores in NJ, Pa. and Del. recalled for deadly allergy risk

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The FDA has issued a recall on hummus sold at Wegmans that could pose a potentially life-threatening allergy risk to some consumers.

The affected product is Wegmans Harris Hummus topped with Harissa. It is made by Summer Fresh Salads of Ontario, Canada.

The product is being pulled from shelves over a label error that leaves off the presence of sesame.

The hummus was sold in several Wegmans located throughout the Northeast and Southeast, including Delaware, New Jersey and Pennsylvania, over the past couple of weeks.

The FDA said so far, no illnesses have been reported.