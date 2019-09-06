A bar that comes to you, a massive new brewery and FEASTIVAL

Inside Point Breeze's massive new Dock Street South breweryDock Street Brewing Company has opened a brand new facility in the Point Breeze neighborhood of Philadelphia.
The 10,000-square-foot space will allow them to quadruple the amount of beer they are able to brew. The space is open all day serving a signature blend of Bean 2 Bean coffee in the mornings at their Center of Gravity Coffee Bar. They are also serving a Mediterranean style menu with small bites for sharing and rotisserie chicken as their signature dish.
Dock Street South | Facebook | Instagram
2118 Washington Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19146
K'Far is a new Israeli restaurant from the team behind ZahavAfter winning the James Beard Award for Best Restaurant in America 2019, you would think the team behind Zahav would be resting on their laurels. Nope!
They've been working around the clock to open their newest spot, an all-day cafe and bakery named after co-owner Michael Solomonov's hometown in Israel!
K'Far Cafe | Instagram
110 S. 19th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103
267-800-7200
FEASTIVAL celebrates its 10th year at the Cherry Street Pier
One of Philadelphia's top foodie events is celebrating its 10th year. FEASTIVAL is taking over the Cherry Street Pier with more than 80 of the city's top culinary artists sharing the evening with acrobatic performers from Philadelphia's Circadium - School of Contemporary Circus.
Hosting chefs Nick Elmi and Michael Solomonov have assembled an all-star cast for the tasting event including Eli Collins, the executive chef at a.kitchen, who shared his recipe with us for the event.
FEASTIVAL | Facebook | Instagram
Thursday, September 26, 2019
Cherry Street Pier
121 N Christopher Columbus Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19106
a.kitchen | Facebook | Instagram
135 S 18th Street, Philadelphia, PA
Circadium - School of Contemporary Circus | Facebook | Instagram
6452 Greene St, Philadelphia, PA 19119
Get a taste of what's cookin' at ForsythiaCelebrated Chef Chris Kearse will be part of the all-star collection of chef's at FEASTIVAL. And you can get a taste of what he's making at his new restaurant Forsythia. Jeannette Reyes already knows... she got a chance to visit with Chris at his new spot.
Forsythia | Instagram
233 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19105
215-644-9395
Quick and Easy Party Recipes from Thirsty Dice RestaurantThirsty Dice won a Best of Philly, this year, from Philadelphia Magazine for best place for indoor fun. With fall football season here, Alicia Vitarelli got in the kitchen with the chef for some perfect recipes that you can make at home in just a few minutes.
The Philly Yard Bar is a mobile pub on wheels for any eventCall it a party in a box that can pop up anywhere, anytime for any event. It's BYO. You supply the booze. They provide the atmosphere, complete with custom craft cocktails and yard games.
Tamala Edwards grabs a seat at the Philly Yard Bar.
Philly Yard Bar| Instagram |Facebook
Center City District Restaurant Week and Philly Fashion WeekCenter City District Restaurant Week is the largest restaurant week in the area. It kicks off Sept. 15 and runs through the 27th with over 120 restaurants participating.
For foodies, it's a great deal! You get three courses at $35 for dinner and $20 for lunch.
Philly Fashion Week kicks off Sept. 23rd and culminates with the second annual Shop Center City event on the 28th.
Center City Restaurant Week | Philly Fashion Week
Damari Savile | Facebook
709 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19106
267-270-2322
Capital Grille | Facebook
1338-46 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107
215-545-9588
Little Nonna's | Facebook
1234 Locust St, Philadelphia, PA 19107
215-546-2100
Easy to make one-pan chicken recipes from AlessiGina Gannon goes In the Kitchen with Alessi Foods and Acme Markets for two great recipes that can be made easily and won't leave you with too many dishes.
Each meal uses just one pan for cooking and doesn't require a ton of ingredients. Gina and Acme dietitian Natalie Filippone take you step-by-step through the recipes including a Caprese Stuffed Chicken and the chicken Parmesan Stuffed Meatball and Burrata Pasta Bake.
It's a mouthful you'll want to try at home. Plus, you have the chance to win a $100 gift card to Acme Markets and a free sample from Alessi Foods.
More recipes from Alessi: In the Kitchen | Enter to win a $100 Acme gift card: Sweepstakes
6abc Loves the Arts: The Office! A Musical Parody puts iconic comedy on Merriam Theater stageOne of television's most beloved comedies is going from the small screen to the big stage, bringing back all of your favorite Dunder Mifflin characters to the Merriam Theater.
Kimmel Center Presents: The Office! A Musical Parody |For Tickets | FB
September 28 & 29
Merriam Theater
250 S Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102
Shelter Me: Gypsy Rose
Every animal deserves quality medical care but not all animals are fortunate enough to get it. That's where the Gypsy Rose Foundation comes in. Nydia Han has the story in this week's Shelter Me.
Gypsy Rose Animal Foundation | Facebook
5K Race Signup | Delaware Valley Veterinary Hospital
400 Swedesboro Rd, Mullica Hill, NJ 08062
856-241-1100