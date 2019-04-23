fyi on the scene

A Brief History of Lipkin's Bakery

By Amanda Brady
SOUTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Lipkin's Bakery originated in South Philly 98 years ago. It later moved to the Northeast, where it stayed for 48 years. Now, under new ownership, it's has gone back to its South Philly roots.

Lipkin's Bakery | Facebook

South Philadelphia
2153 S Hancock Street, Philadelphia, PA 19148
215-462-1637

Northeast Philadelphia
8013 Castor Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19152
215-342-3005
