SOUTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Lipkin's Bakery originated in South Philly 98 years ago. It later moved to the Northeast, where it stayed for 48 years. Now, under new ownership, it's has gone back to its South Philly roots.
Lipkin's Bakery | Facebook
South Philadelphia
2153 S Hancock Street, Philadelphia, PA 19148
215-462-1637
Northeast Philadelphia
8013 Castor Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19152
215-342-3005
---------
A Brief History of Lipkin's Bakery
