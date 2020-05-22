At Home With Adam - Rainbow Birthday Cake

A rainbow represents hope, peace, and the end of a passing storm. It doesn't matter where you are and what you are dealing with, once you see a rainbow, your world suddenly feels lighter and brighter.
I got this idea from my friend Dan Langan of the Food Network and his crayon cake challenge.
I do not have the tools or ingredients in the house to duplicate it, but I can improvise.
I am going to use his confetti celebration cake recipe and divide it into 6 colors of the rainbow
Instead of sprinkles, I'm using a fun colored confetti for the outer layer of the cake. For the cake itself I want vibrant food coloring, and prefer gels, not liquid.
When we slice through the cake, I want Hannah to see the bright colors of each layer with Dan's delicious buttercream frosting sandwiched between them.
This recipe creates a fluffy and velvety the batter. Dan told me using room temperature butter with the dry ingredients is the key, called "the reverse creaming method." Also, using cake flour will lead to a nice airy cake. Cake flour has less gluten, so it leads to a delicate, lighter cake.
The frosting is true a American Buttercream. This recipe has less sugar than traditional buttercream and you can even reduce it more if you'd like. It is very easy to work with and fills the layers nicely.
The cake turned out perfectly! Our daughter started jumping as the first colorful slice was removed from the cake. All the effort was worth it when I saw the expression on my kids' faces.
Dan's Confetti Celebration Cake
This recipe makes 1 half sheet cake (as seen in the video) and will also yield 3 8-inch round layers, or about 26-28 standard sized cupcakes.
Ingredients
Instructions
DAN'S BUTTERCREAM
Ingredients
Instructions
Notes
Buttercream Variations:
Add 1/2 cup marshmallow fluff to finished buttercream.
Stir in a generous amount of chopped oreos for a delicious cookies and cream filling.
Add up to 1/2 cup of creamy peanut butter to finished buttercream.
Add 2-3 ounces of melted and cooled bittersweet baking chocolate to finished buttercream.
Dissolve 2-4 teaspoons of instant espresso powder into your vanilla extract for coffee buttercream. Also works with the melted chocolate for mocha buttercream.
Eliminate vanilla extract and add up to 2 teaspoons of peppermint, lemon, orange, coconut or almond extracts. You may choose to add a few drops of vanilla just to round off the flavor.
Other Notes:
When making this recipe for cakes with a buttercream finish, it is best to double it. This will make a batch of icing that completely fills a 5 quart Kitchenaid mixer bowl. A doubled batch should fill the bowl beyond the beater leaving your resulting icing smooth and fairly free of air bubbles. Adding the liquids before the sugar and mixing only on a low speed prevents the formation of pesky air bubbles that cause problems when trying to frost a buttercream cake smoothly. It is important to mix the icing for the full 10 minutes in the final step. However, if you would prefer a fluffier aerated icing for cupcakes or cakes you can simply raise the mixer speed to medium and beat the icing for 4-5 minutes.
In warm weather, when piping flowers or peaked designs, consider replacing 25% of the butter with a quality shortening such as Crisco.
Dan is a superstar in the baking world and not only has been a contestant on the network, but now a judge for many different shows. Recently, he is a judge alongside Martha Stewart and Carla Hall in the show "Bakeaway Camp."
You can see more of what I have been doing to stay healthy and happy at my Facebook page. or here on the At Home With Adam webpage.