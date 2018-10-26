Burger King cooks up the Philly Cheese King

Burger King has released its latest creation that get its inspiration from a Philadelphia classic.The Philly Cheese King burger is currently being sold at most restaurants.The fast food restaurant claims it decided to launch the burger after finding the "fundamental flaw in the traditional Philly Cheesesteak."The Philly Cheese King consists of "more than half pound of flame-grilled 100% beef, caramelized onions and American cheese."Though, Burger King touts that Philadelphians who have tasted the new burger creation approve of it (there's a YouTube video showing that), they say one location has refused to sell it.The Philly Cheese King is not being sold at the Burger King at 15 S 8th Street. The store says they opted out of selling it "to honor the traditional recipe."The Philly Cheese King is available at other participating Burger King restaurants for a limited time at a recommended price of $5.99.------