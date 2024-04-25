Iconic South Street cheesesteak shop set to reopen after devastating fire

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A South Street institution is set to reopen next week after being closed for nearly two years due to a massive fire.

The flames broke out on July 29, 2022, destroying Jim's Steaks on the 400 block of South Street in Philadelphia.

Officials say the blaze was started by electrical wiring. The fire reached two alarms before it was brought under control.

But crews have been working to bring new life to the iconic cheesesteak shop.

Chopper 6 was over the scene of a fire at Jim's Steaks on South Street in Philadelphia on Friday.

Jim's will officially open on May 1, and President Ken Silver says the property is bigger and better than ever.

"We're almost there and can't wait to welcome you back! You won't believe the incredible transformation of our building (now two buildings) but we're sure you'll enjoy the same great sandwiches as always," said Silver in a statement.

Silver says he acquired and expanded into the famed Eyes Gallery building next door, which will add an additional 60-plus patrons.

Customers can expect some new additions but some things will remain the same. As in the past, the restaurant will not have fryers. The restaurant remains cash only and the staff will be the same.

The business, which opened in the summer of 1976, will continue as a late-night staple on South Street and will be open until 3:00 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and until 1:00 a.m. on Sundays through Thursdays. The restaurant will also be open daily at 11:00 a.m. for lunch.