Cheese dispensing vending machines are common in rural European towns, according to the shop's owner.

Philadelphia's first cheese dispensary opens at Perrystead Dairy in Kensington

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- With no disrespect to vending machine staples like soda and chips, the 24/7 grab-and-go experience just got elevated in Philadelphia's Kensington section.

Action News got a look inside the city's first-ever cheese dispensary at Perrystead Dairy's world-renowned, award-winning creamery.

The neon cheese sign is lit and inside the brand-new cheese dispensary. It's all digital - no cash required.

You simply choose your selection, swipe your card, and voila! Cheese is dispensed.

Yoav Perry opened Perrystead Dairy three years ago.

"I've been in cheese for a really long time," he says. "I had this idea. I really wanted to do an urban creamery."

Inside the space on North Hancock Street, they're crafting award-winning cheese that's sold in markets coast to coast and served in the country's most elite restaurants.

But there was one little problem.

"People kept knocking on the door and asking to buy cheese, but I don't have retail space," says Perry.

So, Perry opened the dispensary. He says these machines are common in rural European towns.

Inside the machines, you'll find everything you need to build a charcuterie board - including the board itself!

"We have beautiful wood, marble and slate boards, knives," Perry explains. "There's jam, chutney, honey, crisps and crackers, cured meats, and our cheese."

Perrystead Dairy has won nine international cheese awards. Perry is also passionate that every ingredient is hyperlocal.

"We use milk strictly from local family farmers that do amazing work with our herds right outside the city," he says.

And you can now get that cheese steps from where it's made.

"Where else are you going to get cheese literally eight feet from where it's actually aging?" he asks.

They wrap it up and moments later, it's placed in the machine.

That neon cheese sign is now lit 24/7!

For more information on Perrystead Dairy, visit Perrystead.com.