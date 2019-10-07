Food & Drink

Candy Corn tops 2019 list of 'Worst Halloween Candy'

If you're shopping for Halloween candy, and you're a real people pleaser, you're probably wondering what will delight the costumed crowd coming to your doorstep.

CandyStore.com has come out with it's best and worst list of 2019.

The ten offenders earning a spot on their 2019 Worst Halloween Candy list are as follows.

10. Bit-O-Honey
9. Good & Plenty
8. Licorice
7. Smarties
6. Tootsie Rolls
5. Necco Wafers

4. Wax Cola Bottles
3. Peanut Butter Kisses
2. Circus Peanuts (last year's #1)
1. Candy Corn

If you love candy corn, and are offended by this vote, you should know that 30,000 people were surveyed for this list.

And if you're wondering about the best candy list, Reese's Peanut Butter Cups were voted number one, followed by Snickers and Twix.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkhalloweencandysurvey
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Brothers, cousin killed in canal crash were headed to football game
Murder charges dropped as Rittenhouse Square stabbing trial begins
Yorkie found abandoned in North Philly trash can has died
Suspect in theft of computers, fax machine from school caught on video
Siblings who died were receiving welfare protection
Philly school community to express asbestos concerns
AccuWeather: Warm and Humid Today, Cooler on Tuesday
Show More
Mother of Rittenhouse Square stabbing victim issues statement
Groom sexually assaulted wife's bridesmaid, police say
1 dead, 1 critical after shooting near Shippensburg University
Tractor trailer crash causes delays on I-95
1 dead following bizarre home invasion in N. Philly
More TOP STORIES News