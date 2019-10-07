Candy Corn tops 2019 list of 'Worst Halloween Candy'

If you're shopping for Halloween candy, and you're a real people pleaser, you're probably wondering what will delight the costumed crowd coming to your doorstep.
CandyStore.com has come out with it's best and worst list of 2019.
The ten offenders earning a spot on their 2019 Worst Halloween Candy list are as follows.
10. Bit-O-Honey
9. Good & Plenty
8. Licorice
7. Smarties
6. Tootsie Rolls
5. Necco Wafers
4. Wax Cola Bottles
3. Peanut Butter Kisses
2. Circus Peanuts (last year's #1)
1. Candy Corn
If you love candy corn, and are offended by this vote, you should know that 30,000 people were surveyed for this list.
And if you're wondering about the best candy list, Reese's Peanut Butter Cups were voted number one, followed by Snickers and Twix.
