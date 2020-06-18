Cooking with Rocco & Tam: Butterscotch Budino

Father's Day is Sunday, and every dad deserves a celebrationNow, everyone loves pudding...and guess who can help you make it next level?Rocco and Tam are here with a Budino, a butterscotch pudding.There are lots of ways to dress it up, including with a dash of rum.345(gr) /12oz /1.5 cups Milk Chocolate345(gr) /12oz/1.5 cups Heavy cream166(gr)/ 6 oz/ cup Brown Sugar 200(gr)/ 7oz/ 1 cup Budino50(gr) /1 Egg 50(gr)/ 1.7/ cup Milk Chocolate60(gr) /2oz/3 Egg yolks30(gr)/ 1oz/ 3T Corn Starch5(gr)/ 1tsp. Kosher salt58(gr)/2oz/ 4T Butter35(gr)/1.25 oz/2T& 1tsp. Dark Rum1. Bring, milk, cream and of sugar to a boil.2. Whisk together cornstarch, egg, egg yolks, and remaining brown sugar.3. Slowly pour hot liquid into egg mixture, and whisk Smooth. Return to pot.4. Bring everything to a boil while whisking the whole time. Strain.5. Add salt, butter, & dark rum. Emulsify. Place plastic wrap directly on the surface. RefrigerateOPTIONAL1. Add chocolate to warm finished Budino recipe from above. Emulsify.2. Place Plastic wrap directly on the surface. Refrigerate.Rosemary Crumble50(gr)/ 1.75oz/ 3T Butter50(gr)/ 1.75oz/1/4 cup Sugar50(gr)/1.75oz/1/4 cup Almond Flour70(gr)/ 2.5oz/1/3 cup