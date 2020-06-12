At Home With Adam - Rainbow Frozen Pops

Adam's House (WPVI) -- Once summer arrives, nothing beats a fresh, cool treat in the hot afternoon sunshine.
I can recall countless popsicles on a wooden stickn when I was a kid. It was a race to eat it all before the juice dripped down your fingers. Many of these treats are high in sugar and contain little to no real fruit.
My mother used to make homemade frozen pops with the plastic molds using grape juice, and it hit me: I make these, but in a healthy fun way.
These are packed with flavor, vitamins, antioxidants, fiber, and more benefits.
I figured all fruit freezes, so why not find different colored fruits and blend them to a liquid consistency and freeze them.
While planning this out, I then thought, it is Pride Month so why not make rainbow fruit pops.
The kiddos and I had a blast cutting up the fruit, placing them into the mixer then the molds.
They froze beautifully and looked even cooler once they were out of the molds.
I used what I had in the house, but you are welcome to use ANY fruit of your choice, mix and blend as many as you'd like.
Letting the kiddos choose will also be fun. Kids love getting what they want.Ingredients: Red: Watermelon, Strawberries, Raspberries, Cherries, PomegranateOrange: Oranges, clementineYellow: Pineapple, Mango, Bananas, Peach, CantaloupeGreen: Kiwi, Grapes, Honeydew Mellon, Green PearsBlue/Purple: Blueberries, Grapes, Plums
Feel free to add a little sugar, sugar substitute, or honey to each layer if you like it sweeter
Instructions:With each color fruit, cut up a handful of each and place in a blender or anything that will puree the fresh fruit. DO ONE color at a time. If you need to add a small amount of water to get the fruit to blend, feel free. This would also be the time to add any sweetener or keep plain.In the popsicle molds, add a small amount of each colored puree one at a time. You will need to eyeball the amount needed to fit all 5 colors in.You can either add all the red, then freeze for 20 minutes and then add the orange, freeze again for 20 minutes, then do the rest. OR you can add each color on top of the other without freezing in between. No matter, make sure you add the wooden or plastic stick into the mold with the blended juices before you freeze.I did it both ways. Freezing each layer first will give a more uniform, beautiful look. But adding each layer without freezing first still reveals a fun looking rainbow pop.Keep in freezer for 2 to 3 hours. When ready to eat, place warm tap water into a bowl and dip the pop mold into the water. This will release the pop from the mold so you can easily slide it out.
