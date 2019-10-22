Dunkin' introducing meatless sausage sandwich nationwide

Dunkin' is expanding its breakfast menu, and introducing a meatless sausage sandwich nationwide.The chain says it first introduced the meatless sausage sandwich in New York over the summer and, because of its popularity, will now start offering the plant-based "beyond meat" breakfast sandwich in all of its stores next month.According to Dunkin', the Beyond Sausage Sandwich features "Beyond Meat's breakfast sausage patty made with 100% plant-based protein and a mix of spices crafted specifically for Dunkin'. The Beyond Breakfast Sausage patty features 10g of plant-based protein and is served on an English muffin with egg and American cheese. The Beyond Sausage Sandwich has 29% less total fat, 33% less saturated fat and fewer calories, cholesterol and sodium than a traditional Dunkin' Sausage, Egg and Cheese Breakfast Sandwich on an English muffin."Over 9,000 Dunkin' restaurants will begin serving the new sandwich starting November 6.If you want a chance to taste the plant-based sausage for yourself, on Friday, November 8 and Saturday, November 9 from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., guests at participating Dunkin' U.S. locations can get a complimentary sample of the Beyond Sausage Sandwich, while supplies last.Dunkin' has also been experimenting with new breakfast bowls and healthier sandwiches.