Dunkin' introducing meatless sausage sandwich nationwide

Dunkin' is expanding its breakfast menu, and introducing a meatless sausage sandwich nationwide.
The chain says it first introduced the meatless sausage sandwich in New York over the summer and, because of its popularity, will now start offering the plant-based "beyond meat" breakfast sandwich in all of its stores next month.
According to Dunkin', the Beyond Sausage Sandwich features "Beyond Meat's breakfast sausage patty made with 100% plant-based protein and a mix of spices crafted specifically for Dunkin'. The Beyond Breakfast Sausage patty features 10g of plant-based protein and is served on an English muffin with egg and American cheese. The Beyond Sausage Sandwich has 29% less total fat, 33% less saturated fat and fewer calories, cholesterol and sodium than a traditional Dunkin' Sausage, Egg and Cheese Breakfast Sandwich on an English muffin."
Over 9,000 Dunkin' restaurants will begin serving the new sandwich starting November 6.
If you want a chance to taste the plant-based sausage for yourself, on Friday, November 8 and Saturday, November 9 from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., guests at participating Dunkin' U.S. locations can get a complimentary sample of the Beyond Sausage Sandwich, while supplies last.
Dunkin' has also been experimenting with new breakfast bowls and healthier sandwiches.
