Food & Drink

Edible Arrangements selling CBD-infused edibles

Edible Arrangements is now selling CBD-infused edibles.

Not be confused with edible marijuana products, CBD is not psycho-active.

The new product line is called Incredible Edibles.



The CBD-infused treats include smoothies, chocolate-dipped fruit and baked goods.

The slogan is "Health, Not High."

Proponents of CBD do say it has benefits like helping to manage inflammation and treating conditions like insomnia.

CBD has become a mainstream phenomenon since the passage of the U.S. Farm Bill last year, which legalized hemp with some conditions.

The Food and Drug Administration still has not decided how to regulate CBD products.

As of now, the incredible edibles products are only available in Dallas.

But the company plans to roll it out to 200 stores by the end of the year.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkhealthfoodu.s. & worldfruitconsumer
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man dies after stabbing at Rittenhouse Square
Are you getting what's advertised in CBD products?
Dave Roberts and Jim O'Brien - Thanksgiving Parade Memories
Rowan student accused of recording female students on campus
Pennsylvania moves to raise smoking age to 21
Suspect in custody after opening fire on Tuckerton officer
Show More
Child found safe after Amber Alert issued in N.J.
Fmr. Phillies managers sleep out to help homeless teens
AccuWeather: Midday rain, chilly evening, more rain Saturday night
EPA holds meeting on suspected cancer cluster in Norwood
Armed robbers hit West Philly wings takeout shop
More TOP STORIES News