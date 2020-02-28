WATCH
VIDEOS
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Delaware
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Delaware
Categories
Weather
Traffic
Investigation
Troubleshooters
Consumer
Healthcheck
Today's Tips
Art of Aging
Weather
U.S. & World
Politics
Entertainment
Localish
Sports
6abc Loves the Arts
Station Info
About 6abc/Contact Us!
Action News Biographies
6abc Contests & Promotions
TV Listings
Jobs & Internships at 6abc
Community
Help With An Antenna
shows
Watch Action News Online
FYI Philly
Inside Story
Philly Proud
Visions
Overheard at Tredici
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
Food & Drink
Falling for Fennel - Today's Tip
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
WPVI
Anna from Whole Foods has the many ways you can enjoy fennel.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drink
6abc produce tip
today's tip
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Delivery driver crashes into day care, 4 kids injured
Lease for South Philly safe injection site canceled
12-year-old steals delivery driver's car, runs from officers: Police
Car flips over in Port Richmond, 2 injured
Homeless man arrested in N.J. home invasion, burglaries
Owner of closed Pa. dairy farm pleads guilty in $60M fraud
Face mask sales surge despite CDC saying most don't need them
Show More
Coronavirus: Here's how to protect yourself
12 storage units destroyed in Bear fire
AccuWeather: Windy, Chilly Again Today
Firefighters battle house fire in Pennsauken
NJ parent arrested after assaulting school bus driver: Police
More TOP STORIES News