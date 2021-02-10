Feed Our Food Workers

Food drive helps workers impacted by COVID-19 pandemic

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- 6abc has partnered with Philabundance and the Garces Foundation to raise money for food workers impacted by the pandemic.

The need is great and that was on full display at a food drive in South Philadelphia Tuesday evening.

Within 30 minutes of the Feed Our Workers event, all 150 food boxes containing 10 frozen meals each were distributed to those in need.

Now more than ever is the time to step up and help our neighbors.

"It's really our obligation to give back to our local communities where we live and work. And frankly, we use a lot of the restaurants in Philadelphia for many of our out of town guests that come in. It really does make you want to cry. It makes the hair on the back of your neck stand up," said Tom Doll, CEO of Subaru of America, who is joining in on the effort to give back.

Are you a restaurant worker in need of assistance? Sign up here to be a recipient of this food drive.

Make your donation and learn more about how your money helps through Philabundance here.

CLICK HERE to learn more about Feed Our Food Workers
Related topics:
food & drinkphiladelphiaphilabundancefyi restaurantsfeed our food workers
FEED OUR FOOD WORKERS
DONATE - Turn the tables - Help out our food workers
