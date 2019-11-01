Food & Drink

Freebie Friday, Free Indian Food, Ice Cream and More

It's the first Freebie Friday of the month and let's start with some free food.

It's opening weekend for a new Indian restaurant called Kurry Shack in the Pennsport section of Philadelphia.

Tomorrow, November 2,, they are giving away free mango lassi and pakoras for anyone who stops by.

The restaurant is at Moyamensing near Snyder Avenue.

Friday is World Vegan Day and until 8 pm, Ben and Jerry's is giving away free non - dairy scoops!

Saturday, to celebrate Dia de Los Muertos or the Day of the Dead, the city of Philadelphia is hosting all kind of events in Love Park.

From 4 - 8:30 pm, there's folk dancing, a mariachi band, face painting, crafts and a screening of the Disney film "Coco."

Sunday, it's the 21st Annual Liberty Lands Family Fall Festival. From 11:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., enjoy live entertainment, a costume parade, raffles and Halloween crafts.

Liberty Lands is on North 3rd Street in Northern Liberties.

Finally, tomorrow from 9 to noon Home Depot is letting kids build and take home a free American Eagle model.

It's a craft to salute our country as we approach Veterans Day.
Report a correction or typo
