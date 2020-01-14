New Eats: Oori, Stove & Tap and Blue Plate

Karen Rogers checks out three new dining destinations in the suburbs.
Blue Plate in Mullica Hill, N.J., was rebuilt after a fire closed the farm to fork restaurant in 2018. Now they are back and bigger than ever.
Oori is a new spot in the Pottstown area featuring locally sourced food with a Korean twist. Ramen and twice-fried chicken wings highlight the BYO menu.
Stove and Tap has opened a second location in Frazer, Pa. The gastropub has been a big hit with its original location in Lansdale and now they are bringing those American flavors to the Malvern neighborhood.
Blue Plate | Facebook | Instagram
47 South Main Street, Mullica Hill, NJ 08062
Stove and Tap | Facebook | Instagram
245 Lancaster Ave Malvern, PA 19355 | 329 West Main Street Lansdale, PA 19446
Oori| Facebook | Instagram
2228 Pottstown Pike, Pottstown, PA 19465
