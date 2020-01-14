New Eats: Oori, Stove & Tap and Blue Plate

Karen Rogers checks out three new dining destinations in the suburbs.Blue Plate in Mullica Hill, N.J., was rebuilt after a fire closed the farm to fork restaurant in 2018. Now they are back and bigger than ever.Oori is a new spot in the Pottstown area featuring locally sourced food with a Korean twist. Ramen and twice-fried chicken wings highlight the BYO menu.Stove and Tap has opened a second location in Frazer, Pa. The gastropub has been a big hit with its original location in Lansdale and now they are bringing those American flavors to the Malvern neighborhood.47 South Main Street, Mullica Hill, NJ 08062245 Lancaster Ave Malvern, PA 19355 | 329 West Main Street Lansdale, PA 194462228 Pottstown Pike, Pottstown, PA 19465