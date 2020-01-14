Food & Drink

New Eats: Oori, Stove & Tap and Blue Plate

By and Timothy Walton
Karen Rogers checks out three new dining destinations in the suburbs.

Blue Plate in Mullica Hill, N.J., was rebuilt after a fire closed the farm to fork restaurant in 2018. Now they are back and bigger than ever.

Oori is a new spot in the Pottstown area featuring locally sourced food with a Korean twist. Ramen and twice-fried chicken wings highlight the BYO menu.

Stove and Tap has opened a second location in Frazer, Pa. The gastropub has been a big hit with its original location in Lansdale and now they are bringing those American flavors to the Malvern neighborhood.

Blue Plate | Facebook | Instagram
47 South Main Street, Mullica Hill, NJ 08062

Stove and Tap | Facebook | Instagram
245 Lancaster Ave Malvern, PA 19355 | 329 West Main Street Lansdale, PA 19446

Oori| Facebook | Instagram
2228 Pottstown Pike, Pottstown, PA 19465
