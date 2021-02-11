Quakertown Girl Scout gets creative to sell cookies during pandemic

QUAKERTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The Girl Scouts had to change their cookie-selling strategy during the pandemic, so you won't see the scouts out and about with their boxes.Kenize Keefe, 6, of Quakertown pivoted to the next level.The Bucks County family crafted a cookie truck and took those famous boxes on the road. It's parked outside of their home on Main Street."We wanted to give her that chance to still have the interaction with people," says Crystal Keefe, Kenzie's mother. "We wanted to make it special, more than just a table, something that people would want to come see. We boxed it in so she could have her own little heater in there so she wouldn't be cold."Kenzie is clearly a natural saleswoman and entrepreneur and has already doubled her goal.Maybe they will make a badge for the way this Daisy re-envisioned and reimagined cookie sales.