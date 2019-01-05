Girl Scouts introduce new cookie for the 2019 cookie season

Girl Scout cookie season is upon us.
This year, there's a new cookie in town. It's called Caramel Chocolate Chip.
The Girl Scouts say the gluten-free cookie contains rich caramel, semi-sweet chocolate chips and a hint of sea salt.
The other gluten-free offering is Toffee-tastic, which was first introduced in 2015.
They join returning classics such as Thin Mints, S'mores, and Samoas.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Related Topics:
foodgirl scoutscookies
foodgirl scoutscookies