Girl Scouts introduce new cookie for the 2019 cookie season

Girl Scouts introduce new cookie for the 2019 cookie season. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on January 5, 2019.

Girl Scout cookie season is upon us.

This year, there's a new cookie in town. It's called Caramel Chocolate Chip.

The Girl Scouts say the gluten-free cookie contains rich caramel, semi-sweet chocolate chips and a hint of sea salt.

The other gluten-free offering is Toffee-tastic, which was first introduced in 2015.

They join returning classics such as Thin Mints, S'mores, and Samoas.

