Pizza, vegan and other great takeout spots to consider while quarantining

Pizza and beer is the perfect takeout combination.
We zipped around the city to round up four local spots where you can create your own family meal at home.
Our first stop took us to Naples at the Warehouse in Mullica Hill, N.J. Second, we went to South Philly to check out the new Pizza Plus. We finished off with stops at Attic Brewing Company and Urban Village Brewing Company.
You'll find fresh pizza using house made sauces and they can have it ready for takeout. If you're looking to add a little craft brew to your evening - you can pick up some fresh concoctions from these local breweries whether it's a growler or a can. And when everything gets back to normal you can stop in and grab a table.
Naples at the Warehouse | Facebook | Instagram
2 South Main Street, Mullica Hill, NJ 08062
Pizza Plus| Instagram
1846 South 12th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19148
Attic Brewing Company| Facebook | Instagram
137 Berkley Street, Philadelphia, PA 19144
Urban Village Brewing Company| Facebook | Instagram
1001 North 2nd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19123
Localish Presents: The Wing Kitchen
Food Networks Chopped Champion Timothy Witcher has opened Wing Kitchen, a fast-casual restaurant great for take-out.
The restaurant features wings with blessed with chef-inspired recipes. In addition to wings, the full menu offers fries and tenders using unique and local ingredients whenever possible.
Note: Their restaurant is open for pick-up during the Covid-19 shutdowns, but check their website or call for times and to see what is available.
Wing Kitchen | Facebook | Instagram
200 Hurffville Rd, Turnersville, NJ 08012
Vegan-ish is ready to feed Philly's growing vegan crowd
Vegan-ish is a new West Philadelphia spot to grab casual sandwiches that serve the expanding vegan market.
Diners can pop in to try Salmon burritos or a burger made with chickpeas, among other tasty options.
They also offer pescatarian dishes for those not strictly eating vegan, hence the "ish."
Note: Their restaurant is open for pick-up during the Covid-19 shutdowns, but check their website or call for times and to see what is available.
Vegan-ish | Instagram
1214 N 52nd St, Philadelphia, PA 19131
Grassland Butter Recipes: Brown Butter French Beans Amandine
6abc's Gina Gannon and Rabiya Bower, registered dietitian at Giant Food Stores, create a healthy side dish you can try at home.
The Brown Butter French Beans Amandine uses Grassland Butter, a non GMO project verified product, along with some other nutrient rich ingredients to add some healthy flavor to your holiday meal or family gathering.
The toasty nuttiness of sesame oil and sesame seeds update this classic side dish. Packaged French beans mean the prep is all done for you.
Ingredients
- 2 (12 oz) pkgs Pero Family Farms French Beans
- 1 tbsp toasted sesame oil
- 2 medium shallots, thinly sliced cup
- 1 stick of butter
- cup sliced almonds
- 2 tbsp lemon juice
- 2 tsp sesame seeds, for garnish
StepsHeat a large pot of salted water to a boil on high. Add the French beans and cook 2-3 min., until tender-crisp. Drain and rinse with cold water until completely cool. Drain well and set aside. In a 12-inch skillet, combine the oil and shallots. Season with salt. Cook on medium 3 min., until shallots are translucent, stirring occasionally. Add the butter and cook 3-4 min., until butter is light golden brown and fragrant, stirring often. To skillet, add the almonds and cook 2-3 min., until golden brown, stirring often. Stir in the lemon juice and French beans. Cook 2 min., until beans are well coated and heated through, tossing frequently. Season with salt. Transfer to serving platter and garnish with the sesame seeds.
Comments: To make ahead: Follow step 1 up to 1 day ahead. Wrap French beans in paper towels and refrigerate in re-sealable plastic bag.
South Philly's Essen Bakery grabs 4th James Beard nomination
The tagline for Essen Bakery is "a little Jewish Bakery in South Philly." But owner/baker Tova du Plessis has earned national recognition with her fourth James Beard Award nomination.
The bakery serves an array of Jewish favorites, including Jewish ryes and challah breads, cookies and bagels.
The chocolate halva babka is her bestseller, and it's so famous she says it has a cult following.
du Plessis is hoping her latest nomination produces a win or at least a top-five finish.
Essen Bakery | Facebook | Instagram
1437 E. Passyunk Ave, Philadelphia, Pa. 19147
215-271-2299
These triplets are taking fitness to the third level
If you happen to be a gym-goer in the Rittenhouse area, and you think you're seeing the same trainer teaching classes at three different gyms.
You're not seeing triple, you're seeing triplets!
We met up with these three young brothers who have been into fitness their whole lives, and now at age 23, are literally making it their business.
Triyo Fitness | Instagram
Shelter Me: Colony Meadery to put shelter dogs on labels to help Providence Animal Shelter
Saving animals can be rewarding, and one local brewery is helping out by offering their services.
Colony Meadery has partnered with Providence Animal Shelter to bring extra attention to the shelter and their work connecting animals with prospective humans.
Pictures of animals looking for new homes will grace the cans of their special edition mead they are brewing.
The cans are available for purchase online.
Providence Animal Shelter | Facebook | Instagram
555 Sandy Bank Rd, Media, PA 19063
Colony Meadery | Facebook | Instagram
905 Harrison St #115, Allentown, PA 18103