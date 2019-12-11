Food & Drink

Hershey's Kisses cereal hitting store shelves in January

General Mills and Hershey's have teamed up to bring you an extremely sweet breakfast cereal.

Hershey's Kisses cereal is already making special appearances in some limited stores.



The cereal will be widely available in January 2020.

The cereal pieces are shaped like the candy maker's iconic Hershey's Kisses.

The sweet pieces are also reported to turn milk chocolate-y almost immediately.
