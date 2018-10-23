U.S. & WORLD

Honey Smacks returns to shelves with new recipe after recall

EMBED </>More Videos

More illnesses in salmonella outbreak. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on September 5, 2018.

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. --
Kellogg's Honey Smacks is returning to shelves following a voluntarily recall after salmonella infected 100 people in 33 states.

The company announced on Monday the cereal will return next month in limited quantities with "a simpler, updated recipe." The company says production was moved to a "trusted and tested Kellogg-owned facility that has been reliably producing cereal for decades."
The recall was issued in June. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said at least 30 of the people infected in the outbreak were hospitalized.

Salmonella usually causes fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodu.s. & worldrecallcerealsalmonellafood
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Tips if paying in pool for $1.6B Mega Millions jackpot
Nearly 2.5 million pounds of frozen taquitos recalled
Mom says NC high school student was beaten during gym
Kid wins Halloween with epic crochet 'Slimer' costume
More u.s. & world
FOOD & DRINK
Nearly 2.5 million pounds of frozen taquitos recalled
Island eats: The 4 best Caribbean restaurants in Lancaster
Parlour Ice Cream brings sweet frozen treats to Lower Merion Township
Pop up pizza museum opens in New York City
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Tips if paying in pool for $1.6B Mega Millions jackpot
Mega Millions: How much could you buy with $1.6 billion?
Man stabbed outside Center City Wawa
Del. candidate caught removing opponent's flyer
Sentencing day for ex-Allentown mayor
Arson task force investigates fire at fmr. Bucks Co. school
Dog shot in Iraq to get surgery in Philadelphia
Murder investigation in death of attorney in Turks and Caicos
Show More
Dr. Richard Rothman dies, leaves behind decades-long legacy
Man, 20, shot in West Philadelphia
WWE star Roman Reigns announces he has leukemia
Bob Barker, 94, hospitalized in LA
Denver boy, 5, dies from rare cancer in 17 days
More News