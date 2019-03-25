Food & Drink

North Country Smokehouse kielbasa recalled over possible metal contamination

EMBED <>More Videos

Roughly 2,686 pounds of North Country Smokehouse Polish Style Kielbasa are being recalled due to possible metal contamination.

CLAREMONT, N.H. -- Roughly 2,686 pounds of North Country Smokehouse Polish Style Kielbasa are being recalled due to possible metal contamination.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service, the ready-to-eat sausage items were produced on Feb. 7, 2019, and Feb. 8, 2019.

The following items are affected:

  • One pound vacuum-packed packages containing "NORTH COUNTRY SMOKEHOUSE ORIGINAL OLD FASHIONED POLISH STYLE KIELBASA" with "USE BY 05/09/19"

  • 12-ounce vacuum-packed packages containing "NORTH COUNTRY SMOKEHOUSE *NATURAL OLD FASHIONED POLISH STYLE KIELBASA" with "USE BY 04/23/19"

  • One pound vacuum-packed packages containing "KILCHURN ESTATE SMOKED KIELBASA" with "USE BY 05/09/19"


The products have an establishment number of "5390A" inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The meats were sold nationwide.

The issue was discovered during a consumer complaint. No injuries have been reported.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to eat them. They should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
food & drinknew hampshirehealthfoodrecall
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
South Jersey couple rescued after nightmare cruise
Verizon worker suspended after rescuing cat stuck on utility pole
AccuWeather: Mostly Cloudy, Spotty Shower Today
One dead following Kensington house fire
2 drivers abandon their cars following crash
2 killed in motorcycle crash in front of Bucks County high school
Avocados recalled in 6 states over listeria concerns
Show More
Apple expected to launch video streaming, news subscription services
Portion of Black Horse Pike shut down following water main break
Police: Del.man arrested after 6th DUI
Mueller report summary: No collusion between Trump, Russia
N.J. to vote on recreational marijuana
More TOP STORIES News