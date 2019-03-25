North Country Smokehouse kielbasa recalled over possible metal contamination

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service, the ready-to-eat sausage items were produced on Feb. 7, 2019, and Feb. 8, 2019.
The following items are affected:
- One pound vacuum-packed packages containing "NORTH COUNTRY SMOKEHOUSE ORIGINAL OLD FASHIONED POLISH STYLE KIELBASA" with "USE BY 05/09/19"
- 12-ounce vacuum-packed packages containing "NORTH COUNTRY SMOKEHOUSE *NATURAL OLD FASHIONED POLISH STYLE KIELBASA" with "USE BY 04/23/19"
- One pound vacuum-packed packages containing "KILCHURN ESTATE SMOKED KIELBASA" with "USE BY 05/09/19"
The products have an establishment number of "5390A" inside the USDA mark of inspection.
The meats were sold nationwide.
The issue was discovered during a consumer complaint. No injuries have been reported.
Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to eat them. They should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.