FOOD & DRINK

Loathed or loved? First year without a Wing Bowl since 1992

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
One year ago today, the Philadelphia Eagles were just days away from winning Super Bowl LII, and the traditional Wing Bowl happened in South Philadelphia.

Today would have been the 27th year for the event.

But after the Eagles won the Super Bowl organizers announced the Wing Bowl was no longer needed.

The event was loathed by some, and loved by others.

Action News reporter Sarah Bloomquist asked her Twitter followers if they were going to miss the Philadelphia tradition. You can vote by click on image below.


-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodphiladelphia newseating contestsuper bowl 52Philadelphia EaglesSouth Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
The 5 best New American spots in Harrisburg
The 5 best Polish spots in Philadelphia
Check out the 5 top spots in Philadelphia's Somerton neighborhood
Jonesing for sushi? Check out Philadelphia's top 5 spots
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Exclusive interview with 2 former convicted Philadelphia politicians
Philly police: Man with cerebral palsy missing since Wednesday
AccuWeather Alert: Another Frigid Night; Some Snow Showers Friday
Witness to Center City attack retracts his statement
AAA: Call volume doubles for dead car batteries
Fire crews battle house blaze in Southwest Philadelphia
Protecting your pets in the frigid temperatures
City finishes cleanup of Emerald Street homeless camp
Show More
Water main repair team works through bitter cold
Blowtorch used to thaw frozen hydrants during N.J. fire
Polar vortex: Iowa college student found dead on campus
Philadelphia councilman pleads not guilty in union fraud case
Final report: No evidence deadly West Chester nursing home fire intentionally set
More News