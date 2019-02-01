Loathed or loved? First year without a Wing Bowl since 1992

No Wing Bowl tomorrow. First time in 26 years we won’t witness the gluttony, debauchery and... the rest. How do you feel about that? — sarahbloomquist (@sarahbloomquist) February 1, 2019

One year ago today, the Philadelphia Eagles were just days away from winning Super Bowl LII, and the traditional Wing Bowl happened in South Philadelphia.Today would have been the 27th year for the event.But after the Eagles won the Super Bowl organizers announced the Wing Bowl was no longer needed.The event was loathed by some, and loved by others.Action News reporter Sarah Bloomquist asked her Twitter followers if they were going to miss the Philadelphia tradition. You can vote by click on image below.-----