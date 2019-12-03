Food & Drink

Oreo unveils churro-flavored creme as mystery cookie flavor

After months of guessing, Oreo has finally revealed its mystery flavor for 2019.

Oreo took to twitter to confirm that it's a churro-flavored crme, writing, "nice work, super-sleuths."

In September, Oreo launched a contest asking participants to guess the flavor.

A winner has reportedly been notified and will receive $50,000.

Oreo told People magazine that other top guesses from fans were funnel cake, graham cracker and gingerbread.

The cookie company said the new churro-flavored creme Oreo should be available nationwide.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkcontestsmysterycookiesoreo
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
State police chase ends in multi-vehicle crash in Philadelphia
Mysteries remain after Pa. mom's arrest in deaths of 2 children
6abc Dunkin' Holiday Food Drive Telethon
In 300 pages, House lays out evidence for Trump impeachment
Pottsville woman sentenced in 'Grandparents Scheme'
Montco man charged with more than 150 counts of child porn
Show More
Fire victim remembered as devout church elder and volunteer
Truck filled with Mayfair Christmas decorations stolen from business
Kamala Harris dropping out of presidential race
Wisconsin Shooting: Officer stabbed, shoots high school student
DA files charges against employees, security firms working on pipeline
More TOP STORIES News