Oreo unveils churro-flavored creme as mystery cookie flavor

Case closed! The #MysteryOREO is Churro flavored creme. Nice work, super-sleuths 🔍 We have notified the winner directly. More details at https://t.co/rzgYKuUnE9. pic.twitter.com/CAs8VBbNWx — OREO Cookie (@Oreo) December 2, 2019

After months of guessing, Oreo has finally revealed its mystery flavor for 2019.Oreo took to twitter to confirm that it's a churro-flavored crme, writing, "nice work, super-sleuths."In September, Oreo launched a contest asking participants to guess the flavor.A winner has reportedly been notified and will receive $50,000.Oreo told People magazine that other top guesses from fans were funnel cake, graham cracker and gingerbread.The cookie company said the new churro-flavored creme Oreo should be available nationwide.