Oreo releases The Most Stuf: The cookie with the most creme ever

Oreo releases The Most Stuf.

By Digital Producer Brock Koller
For Oreo aficionados, it doesn't get any bigger than this. Literally.

The cookie company just released its newest creation - The Most Stuf.


Yes, that's right. The Most Stuf. The Oreo cookie with the Most. Creme. Ever.

These limited edition chocolate sandwich cookies follow in the long lineage of elongated Oreos.



The original Oreo made its debut in 1912. But when people demanded more creme, Oreo went back to work.

Cookie monsters everywhere would have to wait until the 1970s when Oreo came up with the idea to add two times the creme - creating Double Stuf.

Then 2011's Triple Double (three chocolate wafers with a layer each of chocolate and vanilla creme) was quickly followed up by 2013's Mega Stuf.

Now, The Most Stuf has made its ways onto store shelves (if the shelves can hold them).

Each Most Stuf cookie - spelled with one 'f' per usual - is 110 calories.

Due to the size of a single cookie, each package holds only 18 Most Stuf Oreos.

So should we prepare ourselves now for The Mostest Stuf Oreo in 2021?



