U.S. & WORLD

Oreo rolls out new wasabi and hot chicken wing flavored cookies

EMBED </>More Videos

Oreo rolls out new wasabi and hot chicken wing flavored cookies. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 10 a.m. on September 2, 2018.

America's most iconic cookie is launching some "hot" new flavors.

Oreo is introducing the wasabi and hot chicken wings flavored cookies.

Yes, you heard that correctly.

The green and orange creme is sandwiched between two of the classic chocolate Oreo cookies.

Right now, they're only available in China.

There's no word yet when they will be hitting store shelves here in America.

But, both flavors have been showing up on eBay for about $24 a box.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodu.s. & worldoreo
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Cotton Candy Taco wins top prize at Texas fair
Spotify offering perk for college students
Florida thrift store receives accidental donation of 2,100 grams of marijuana
Co-workers discover they are actually father and son
More u.s. & world
FOOD & DRINK
Cotton Candy Taco wins top prize at Texas fair
Healthier Frappuccinos? Starbucks is testing out new recipes
Coffee banned from schools in South Korea
Martabak Ok brings Indonesian street food to Graduate Hospital
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Father murdered in car alongside wife and 5-year-old child
Meek Mill, Post Malone headline Made in America Saturday
Eagles expected to start Nick Foles in opener, sources say
2 teens caught on surveillance video sought for vandalizing a Gloucester County school
1 person dead in vehicle crash in Tinicum Township
Man shot and killed in Kensington
Corrections officer accused of smuggling drugs in Pa.
Suspect sought for Citizens Bank robbery in North Philadelphia
Show More
Teen hospitalized after suffering burns to her hands
Suspect wanted for rape in Hatfield, Pa. identified
Floods waters wreak havoc in Lancaster County
Man fatally shot while sitting in vehicle in Overbrook Park
Driver killed after vehicle strikes tree, catches fire on Roosevelt Blvd.
More News