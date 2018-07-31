FOOD

Panera testing Double Bread Bowl in Philly

(Panera)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
If you ever wanted more from your Panera bread bowl, you are in luck, as long as you live in Philly.

The restaurant chain is "testing America's appetite" for its newest menu item - the Double Bread Bowl - only in the Philadelphia area.

The Double Bread Bowl is one loaf, but with two cut outs.

"Ideal for sharing with your BFF, significant other, or even a co-worker, the Double Bread Bowl can include any two of Panera's signature soups or Mac & Cheese," Panera said.



The Double Bread Bowl will be available starting August 5 in Philadelphia area cafes. The test runs through August 31.

Guests will be able to order it upon request in the cafes and through delivery.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodfoodphilly newsrestaurantrestaurants
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD
Chipotle gives away free guac on National Avocado Day
Obama, Biden spotted having lunch at D.C. bakery
The time you eat dinner may be impacting your health
Study shows gluten-free foods for kids have questionable nutritional value
More food
FOOD & DRINK
Chipotle gives away free guac on National Avocado Day
Dunkin' Donuts announces first gluten-free product
3 mouthwatering events in Philly this week
Hot dog bonanza and pies of all shapes and sizes | FYI Philly
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Man arrested for assault on priest inside Delaware church
Missing boa constrictor causes concern among neighbors in Montgomery County
Police: Doctor molested over 2 dozen children over the years
2 Phila. officers recovering from possible contact with fentanyl
SEPTA ends paper transfers on July 31
Pit bull left to drown in cage at water's edge in N.J.
Mayor Kenney, Jay-Z take photo before Philly concert
Florida teacher quits job to become full-time shopper
Show More
Penn State frat member learns sentence in pledge death case
1 critically injured in shooting on I-95 in New Castle
Police: Shark stolen in baby stroller, back at aquarium
Police kill homeowner after he killed intruder in his home
AccuWeather: More Humid Today, Sticky and Unsettled This Week
More News