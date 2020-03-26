Coronavirus

Coronavirus impact: Peeps temporarily halts production amid COVID-19 crisis

This is an undated generic image Peeps marshmallow chicks. (KGO-TV)

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. -- Peeps, the iconic Easter shaped marshmallows, has temporarily halted production at their two factories in Pennsylvania due to the novel coronavirus crisis.

Just Born Quality Confections, the candy maker that produces Peeps, Mike and Ike, and Hot Tamales released a statement on its website announcing production suspension at their Bethlehem and Philadelphia locations.

"In response to the rapidly evolving COVID-19 situation, we are temporarily suspending production at our facilities in Bethlehem and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, effective no later than March 25 at 6:30 a.m. through at least April 7, 2020."

RELATED: Trump hoping to see US economy reopened by Easter amid coronavirus outbreak

The Peeps and Company store in Center Valley, Pennsylvania will also be closed through at least April 7, the website says.

The company says they have already shopped its Easter supply of peeps to retailers, but warned there could be a shortage on some items.

"All of our Peeps have been produced and shipped to retailers for this upcoming Easter season. We do have inventory of Mike and Ike, Hot Tamales and Goldenberg's Peanut Chews for the short term but may experience out of stocks on several individual items. We will continue to work with our retail partners to ensure that the fans of our brands can continue to enjoy them during this challenging time."

RELATED: Cancellations, suspensions and shortages related to the global virus outbreak

The company says all associates will continue to be paid during the closure and they are using the opportunity to further clean and sanitize all production and office facilities.

WATCH: 'It's not Easter without Peeps there' Here's how Peeps are made


Go here for the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkpennsylvaniacoronaviruscandyeaster
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Coronavirus cancellations: Indy 500 postponed
Trump hoping to see US economy reopened by Easter
CORONAVIRUS
Sixers co-owner converting MLB jerseys into gear for healthcare workers
NYC nurse dies from coronavirus, family and co-workers say
Canada urges US not to put troops at border during pandemic
Trump says feds developing new guidelines for coronavirus risk
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mayor: Philly ends talks with owner of fmr. Hahnemann hospital
Construction still going amid governor's requirement to shut down
1,687 coronavirus cases in Pa., 16 deaths
Sixers co-owner converting MLB jerseys into gear for healthcare workers
New Jersey coronavirus deaths, unemployment make big jumps
3 patients from NJ nursing home dead after testing positive for COVID-19
Senate passes coronavirus rescue package on unanimous vote
Show More
Philabundance temporarily closing due to COVID-19 contact
Wawa employee tests positive for COVID-19 in Philly
REAL ID deadline pushed back due to coronavirus outbreak, Trump says
Delaware reports first coronavirus-related death
Philly students continue to receive free grab-and-go meals
More TOP STORIES News