soda

Pepsi x Peeps: New soda flavor combines two sweet tastes

By Jordan Valinsky, CNN Business
PHILADELPHIA -- Good news, Peeps fans! Not only will Peeps be back on store shelves in time for Easter, but they'll come in a new form too.

Pepsi and Peeps are collaborating on a new drink that combines the two extra-sweet flavors, the companies announced Thursday. The new cola, dubbed "Pepsi x Peeps," mixes the taste of a Pepsi with the "pillowy-soft and sweet" marshmallow flavor of Peeps. That makes it the "ideal accessory and thirst quencher for springtime," according to the companies.

It's the first time Pepsi has used marshmallow in its cola. Pepsi often uses seasonal flavors to generate excitement for its brand. Last winter, the brand released hot chocolate and apple pie-flavored Pepsi drinks to celebrate the holidays.

However, Peeps fans might be disappointed they can't buy the new flavor.

SEE ALSO: Peeps back in production after shutting down due to COVID-19 pandemic
EMBED More News Videos

After shutting down operations last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Lehigh Valley company that produces the iconic Easter candy is back in operation.



Instead, Pepsi is giving away 3,000 packages through its #HangingWithMyPEEPS contest. Each winner, which uses that hashtag and tags Pepsi on Instagram and Twitter showing their spring celebrations, will receive a package containing three 7.5-ounce mini-cans in bright yellow, pink and blue colors.

Pepsi approached Peeps about collaborating for a spring-inspired flavored, according to Todd Kaplan, vice president of marketing of Pepsi, told CNN Business. He said the combination was aimed at providing a "moment of joy" after the past tough year.

"Taste is really important to customers," he said. "They want sweet and they want to connect to things emotionally. Peeps has its own subculture we wanted to tap into."

Peeps has been the No. 1 non-chocolate candy brand sold around Eater for more than 20 years, according to owner Just Born Quality Confections. About 2 billion Peeps are produced annually.

Kaplan said that it could eventually be sold publicly if there's demand for it. For now, it's emulating the "drop culture" (a.k.a. a limited release of merchandise) commonly used by sneakers and even McDonald's to excite fans of the two brands.

"These limited time offers is a way to engage our core fans and give them fun things to embrace," Kaplan said.

The-CNN-Wire & 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkpepsiu.s. & worldsoda
SODA
Coke launching new bottle size for 1st time in a decade
Pepsi unveils first 2-liter bottle redesign in nearly 30 years
Coca-Cola is discontinuing Tab after nearly 60 years
Having trouble finding Dr Pepper? Here's why
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mayor Kenney had to block phone numbers over COVID restrictions
Community gathers to denounce hateful, racist speech in Chinatown
17 shots fired into group in Kensington, man shot in face
AccuWeather: Windy, Warm Friday
LIVE: Watch Action News 'The Rush'
I-295 retaining wall partially collapses; heavy congestion expected
Phillies announce safety guidelines for fans visiting Citizens Bank Park
Show More
South Jersey town redoing BLM road paint due to driver confusion
Danny Green lights up Lakers for 28, Sixers win 109-101
Mother-daughter duo open plant business to help heal community
Dolly Parton has her very own ice cream flavor
COVID vaccines provide protection for pregnant, lactating women: Study
More TOP STORIES News