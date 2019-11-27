Food & Drink

Shoppers busy getting last minute items for Thanksgiving feasts

From butcher shops to bakeries, food stores were hopping as shoppers grabbed those last minute items for their Thanksgiving dinner.

Outside Stock's bakery in Port Richmond a line of customers stretched around the block. It took some nearly an hour to get their fresh baked pound cakes and pies.

For Ashley Rivera of Mayfair, it's not a chore but a tradition.

"My mom's been ordering from Stocks since I was 5. Probably longer. I didn't even pre-order and they were able to accommodate and get us everything we needed for the holidays," said Rivera.

Sarah Amrhein's great-great grandfather started the bakery in the 1920s and it's still going strong. Amrhein expects to sell more than 2,000 pies this week alone.

Over at Sam's Meats in Mount Airy, they're selling dozens of plump juicy turkeys and a whole lot more.

"I'm picking up some pig's feet, turkey ham, I got ox tails and that's all going to be for dinner, " said Kimberly DeWalt of Willow Grove.

"We probably sell 60 turkeys but it's hard to believe most of my customers come in for roast beef," said shop owner Tom Pell.

But the traditional turkey is still hot...literally over at Beck's Catering at the Flourtown Farmer's Market.

A pre-cooked bird makes things easier for Carol Young who said it allows her to enjoy her company.

There are seemingly endless options for side dishes at Caspian Grille and Catering. Cranberry sauce, yams and bread pudding.

Karen Kenney of Blue Bell says she is stocked up and ready for the big feast.

"The tables is all set. I have all the flower arrangements. So I hope to enjoy the morning and plan to eat around 4."
