Strawberries top "dirty dozen" list

How safe is the food in your kitchen?The Environmental Working Group has released its "dirty dozen" list of fruits and vegetables.Strawberries came in first, meaning they're the item most tainted with pesticide residue.Spinach and kale are in second and third place, respectively.Other "dirty" foods include cherries and nectarines.The top "clean" foods are avocados, sweet corn and pineapples.Researchers say consuming pesticides have been linked to health issues like cancer and fertility concerns.This doesn't mean people get an excuse to avoid fruits and vegetables.The EWG says those are the items Americans need to eat more of.