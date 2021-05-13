Strip mall gems offer authentic Cambodian and Indonesian cuisine

Sweet Basil Express offers authentic Cambodian cuisine. Veasna Un spent his life working for others in various jobs, now he has opened his own place to serve Philadelphia's Cambodian community and beyond. Veasna came to the United States as a refugee in 1982. He was separated from his father as his family escaped Cambodia with 5 siblings, his mother and grandmother. The emotional time shaped his life. He spent his youth working in farms picking blueberries and continued to work various jobs to support his family. Now he has his own restaurant sharing his culture and some good food.Sky Cafe features Indonesian cuisine. Owner Betty Yu opened the business with her family. Her mom is the chef. Her husband and cousin also help run the business. Indonesia is a nation of over 17,000 islands, each with its own style of food. Betty and her mom came to the United States from the Sumatra Island. Recipes like the Rice Table and BBQ short ribs highlight the flavors of their home country.200 West Oregon Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 191481122-38 Washington Avenue, Unit # B, Philadelphia, PA 19147