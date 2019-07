Making the perfect s'more may have just gotten easier.In less than a week, Stuffed Puffs will debut their chocolate-filled marshmallows."Stuffed Puffs is the first and only marshmallow with the chocolate inside, so it melts while the marshmallow is roasting. You get a perfect s'more, every time," says the company.Customers can purchase Stuffed Puffs starting April 28 at Walmart.